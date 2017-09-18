 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201709   >   PHOTO: Choirmaster And Wife Loved-Up In Matching Outfit






PHOTO: Choirmaster And Wife Loved-Up In Matching Outfit
 
<< Prev  |  
 
18-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
library image
 
Related Stories
 
Hiplife musician Choirmaster born Eugene Baah and wife Beverly Afaglo in matching outfit below
 





 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 