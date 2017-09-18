VIDEO: I Will Not Leave My Husband Because He Cheats - Moesha Buduong

Related Stories Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong, is known to be among the well-endowed celebrities in the country.



The beautiful Ghanaian actress in an interview with Akumaa Mama Zimbi on Adom TV, Moesha disclosed that she is not going to leave her husband just because he cheated on her.



The actress believes that men will always cheat because it is their nature; as a result she will not leave her boyfriend or marriage because he cheated.



According to her, the most important thing is for her husband to take care of her and the children.



However, she stated that the only way she will leave is when the husband disrespects her.







