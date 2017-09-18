"There Is No Baby"- Stonebwoy Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Related Stories Reggae/Dancehall Singer, Stonebwoy has denied rumours that his wife Dr. Louisa Ansong is pregnant.



Few weeks after his wedding, it was reported by sections of the media that the beautiful dental surgeon who got married was heavily pregnant. However, Stonebowy has denied the reports.



Stonebwoy expressed shock at the concocted story in an interview with Accra based Hitz FM.



“There is no baby. I actually saw one pic when her with her stomach out. It’s expected of married couple to bring forth children. It’s not bad anyway but the expectation is too soon. It’s not even there. It was rather too quick for people to expect something like that out of the blue…” he confirmed.



The “My Name” hit maker however, used the opportunity to apologize to all his friends who were not invited to the wedding.



“I sincerely apologize. It was meant to be strictly private for us until the news broke out. I know people wanted to support. They meant good and I believe they should forgive me…” he pleaded.



Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, legally got hitched to his girlfriend, Dr. Louisa Ansong, on Friday June 16, 2017.



The traditional marriage rites for the couple was held at the bride’s family home at Tema, followed by the wedding which attracted the crème de la crème of the showbiz fraternity held at the Unique Floral Events Centre, Trade Fair centre in Accra.