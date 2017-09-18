Sex: The First Man That May Touch Your Daughter Inappropriately May Be Your Friend - Lydia Forson

Related Stories To the men out there with daughters, have you ever thought of her first sexual encounter?



Yea, I'm sure you haven't, you probably don't even want to think about it.



Well newsflash, it's going to happen and it might not be with Prince Charming either.



Men are going to start looking at her sexually from as young as 4 years old; come on don't look so shocked, it's been happening since your grandmothers time.



The first man that may touch her inappropriately may be your own friend, her older cousin, your brother, her teacher, her pastor, her doctor, the houseboy, the neighbour.



Yep.



And you, the man in her life she trusts to protect her might be the reason why.



You see as you endorse bad behavior from your friends, other men and indulge in it too, you're only making it OK for others to do it to your daughters.



Sometimes the person your daughter will need protection from, is YOU.



#LetThatSinkIn