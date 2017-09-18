I Can Do The Job – Says Prez. Akudo Addo’s Daughter

Related Stories The director of the Creative Arts Council and daughter of President Akufo-Addo, Gyankromah Akufo-Addo, has said her critics will soon acknowledge her impact on Creative Arts Council.



In March this year, the Tourism Minister, Cathrine Afeku, inaugurated a Creative Arts Council with a task to revise, ratify and implement the Creative Arts Bill and its passage into Law.



The council is headed by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo. Her appointment drew some criticism among members of the opposition party and industry players who questioned her background and efficiency in the Creative Arts Industry. But Gyankromah Akufo-Addo in an interview with Starr news said she was put there because of her competence as an individual and not because she is the daughter of the President.



“My father is very passionate about the creative art and I have always wanted to make my father proud, and in this stance I’m not there as his daughter but I’m there as someone he knows can do the job, who is qualified for the job and knows can do the job; has the experience for the job and passionate about the job. And my proof is to prove to my President that I’m capable of doing it”.