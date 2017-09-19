Celebrities, Stakeholders Urged To Fight Insanitary Conditions

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PGESS Catering Services, Peter Agbovi, has appealed to his colleagues in the hospitality industry to join the fight against filth in the various market centres in the country.



He also made a passionate appeal to all the celebrities, including musicians, to also join in the collective effort to redeem the international image of the country that has been tainted by poor sanitation.



The CEO of PGESS tasked musicians in the country to support his sanitation campaign dubbed ‘operation keep our markets clean’ to rid all market centres in the capital of filth.



In an interview with Beatwaves, Peter Agbovi stated that looking at the key roles played by Ghanaians in the various international positions, it shameful that the country should be engulfed in filth.



Peter Agbovi, who is also a judge on the ongoing Maggi Star cooking contest, indicated that “whatever foodstuff that comes from the farms to our homes goes through the market, therefore, we need to keep the highest form of cleanliness there.”



He stressed the need for the laws to be made to work, and insisted that rather than imprisoning offenders, they should be made to undertake a period of cleaning in the cities.



Peter Agbovi commended ex-President Jerry John Rawlings for collaborating with the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) to fight against poor sanitation in the country.



He, however, attributed the bad sanitation conditions in the cities to rural-urban drifts, and said steps should be taken by the authorities to ensure that recycling plants are constructed to fight the canker.



Peter Agbovi added that the government should also work around the clock to place the necessary measures to achieve its target of eliminating filth in the country.



