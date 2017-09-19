"We Really Hate Ourselves As Ghanaians" – Reggie Rockstone(VIDEO)  

Legendary Ghanaian Rapper, Reggie Rockstone (born Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei) strongly believes Ghanaians are their own enemies.



The “Godfather of Hiplife”, as he is described in many circles, shared his thoughts in an Instagram video on why he thinks “Ghanaians hate Ghana”.



He bemoaned the lack of support for things made in Ghana by Ghanaians, using hiplife rapper, Sarkodie and Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as victims of Ghanaians shameful hatred for each other.



According to Reggie, the hate even spreads among artistes in the showbiz industry in Ghana and that is the reason why Ghanaians listen to foreign music and watch foreign content on TV at the expense of authentic Ghanaian content.



“We really hate ourselves! We hate ourselves so much that Ghanaians will ask what is your English name. That is like asking what your slave name is. Ghanaians hate on each other, Ghanaians don’t like Ghana. We hate Ghana so much that we listen to Nigerian music all day”.



Watch the video below:



