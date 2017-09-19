Baby Blanche’s ‘Remove Your Panties’ Campaign Noble - Jessica Opare-Saforo

Related Stories Jessica Opare-Saforo, co-host of the award-winning Celebrity Fanzone on GHOne TV has backed actress Baby Blanche’s campaign to educate women on the need to take off their panties at night but has insisted that Blanche must be thorough about the kind of information she provides.



Baby Blanche has launched a campaign that urges ladies to stop wearing panties.



“The whole initiative is to help ladies free themselves from infections which most ladies suffer as a result of wearing panties,” the actress stated during the launch.



Jessica Opare-Saforo, addressing this issue last Saturday on Celebrity Fanzone explained that the information she received suggested that Baby Blanche’s core message had been distorted resulting in the confusion.



“I heard because this is something that popped up on my radio show, someone sent in a message that what she [Blanche] was actually saying was that women should not wear them to bed. I stand to be corrected though. That is what I heard. If she said don’t wear it to bed, I agree. Come on, really you wear panties for 18 hours a day…, the least you can do is to take it off when going to bed. Feel free. I think men can even attest to it. So I don’t see why it should be a problem,” Jessica argued.



Jessica further urged the actress to get a lot more people in the industry involved to help send the right information to the public. “I think the campaign is noble, I see where she is going with it but maybe she might want to spruce it up a little bit with more information and get other people in the industry involved just so we can send the right information. So Baby Blanche just do you,” Jessica maintained.



Meanwhile, renowned radio and TV personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has strongly shown her discomfort with actress Baby Blanche’s campaign to stop ladies from wearing panties.



According to the radio presenter, the campaign – dubbed ‘Operation Remove Your Panties’ does not make sense.



Akumaa Mama Zimbi has been a long-standing advocate for ladies to wear their dross in Ghana.



