Actress Zynnell Zuh Signed As Face of Relumins Skincare Range

Related Stories Actress/Film Producer Zynnell Zuh has been appointed as the face of Relumins skincare range.



The actress, who is slowly gaining credibly and relevance in the fashion and beauty industry, has been unveiled as the face new skin products strictly for improving the skin.



The “Adams Apples” actress has just signed a two-year contract to endorse and market Relumins skincare range in Ghana and other neighboring countries.



In the coming months Zynnell’s face would be used on giant billboards, posters, Television commercials across the country and beyond advising the product both on mainstream media and social media.



Zynnell Zuh is an award winning Actress and Film Producer and currently studying law. The beautiful screen diva has been adjudged the most fashionable movie star twice in Ghana at the Glitz Style Awards 2016 and 2017.



Fashion has become her new found passion and she is slowing becoming one of Ghana’s most fashionable celebrities. She has won the Eurostar Limousine’s Ghana Fashion Review Panel prize for best dressed celebrity on the red carpet or is always in the top 3 event if she doesn’t win.



Relumins Pharmaceutical company based in central New Jersey, North America. A leading edge research and manufacturing company of natural skincare, lifelong beauty and safe weight loss products. Products ingredients are sourced from natural botanicals, 100% free of hydroquinone and heavy metals. Not tested on animals. No hidden ingredients. Relumins is committed to formulating the worlds finest products with the highest quality ingredients and most natural effects.







