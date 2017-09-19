Related Stories Controversial TV/Radio personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa better known as Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed that marriage is not a “do or die” affair.



Afia, who has been trending lately for all the wrong reasons following news of a supposed cheating scandal, took to social media; on the photo-sharing network, Instagram with a caption that is rather revealing. Unfaced by some negative comments on the alleged cheating scandal, she scribbled; “There is no point in watering a dead flower…Marriage/Relationship is not a do or die affair….LEAVE 2 LIVE.”



It is unclear if she was referring to her relationship with Lawrence Abrokwah, her estranged husband, who has insisted that their marriage was still legal.



The case though, is still in court, but Afia still maintains her position that she had already divorced her husband prior to the scandal.



Also in the same image, Afia showed off her customized number plate on her BMW car which reads, “SCHWAR 1-16”.



