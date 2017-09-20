A Plus' Wife-To-Be Speaks...

Related Stories With just a few days to their white wedding, personal stylist, Akosua Vee describes her husband-to-be, A-Plus as a wonderful man.



According to her, despite all the perceptions people have about the musician due to his controversial nature, Akosua insists that it is a great thing to be getting married to him.



She told Joy News “Kwame is a wonderful person; a very, very wonderful [man]. Very caring, very straight, and generous. He’s everything.”



His recent entanglement being his claim of corrupt practices against John Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, both Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House.



An accusation the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service has declared as ‘baseless’ following investigations. Akosua Vee, who is a fashion blogger as well, admits that though he is controversial, she trusts that he is an honest man.



According to her, she is convinced Kwame (A-Plus), would never be dishonest in any of his submissions or dealings no matter what.



She added “Even when it comes to me, and I go wrong, and I am in the midst of my friends…Kwame will tell me plain [that] I am wrong.”



Video-

Source: JFM/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.