Amakye Dede , Kanda Bongo Man For 2017 African Legends Night

Music legends Charles K. Fosu aka Daddy Lumba and Abrantie Amakye Dede have been announced as two major Ghanaian acts that will grace this year's Vodafone African Legends Night.



According to Global Media Alliance, organizers of the event, the two superstars were lined-up together due to their immense contribution to the Ghanaian music industry hence the decision to create a platform to have close interactions with their fans.



Lumba and Amakye Dede will be joined by Congolese music legend Kanda Bongo Man who will be the headline artiste for Vodafone African Legends Night. The trio are expected to mount the stage to thrill audience to some of their hit songs.



The 6th edition of the music show will take place on Saturday September 30th at the Banquet Hall State House in Accra.



Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka who collaborated with her ‘daughters’ Becca, Wiyaala and eShun on stage and was spiced up by the robotic Akosua Agyapong, the Kpanlogo man Amandzeba Nat Brew and the smooth taker Nana Tuffuor.



Over the years, African Legends Night has celebrated musical icons. Notable performers include South Africa’s legend and first headliner Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Amakye Dede, Ghanaian ace Saxophonist Steve Bedi, Ben Brako as well as a blend of artistes across Africa.