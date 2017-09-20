Ghanaians Should Leave Afia Schwarzenegger Alone - Chris Attoh

Related Stories Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has waded into the recent controversy surrounding actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger insisting that Ghanaians should let go of her issue.



News broke recently that the actress was caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage.



Commenting on this issue last Friday on the After Hours show on TV3, Chris Attoh argued that Afia Schwarzenegger’s issue is a personal matter and should be treated as such, despite advising couples against adultery.



He told host Mikki Osei Berko: “The important thing is when it comes to marriage and relationships people need to also realize that this is a space to respect and whatever Afia was going through this is her personal matter. I think people should leave it alone. Marriage is a serious business, one way or the other, whatever people see and enjoy in the video, I think they should learn from it that adultery is not something that should be encouraged. I wish Afia all my love.”



Chris Attoh also advised Ghanaians to focus more on positive news.



“It is exciting stuff, but it gives me the opportunity to remind the society that there are real people. Afia is someone who is a media personality and the media is a powerful force. This might be today’s story tomorrow story might be different. Audiences need to look out for more positive stuff," the actor argued.



Chris Attoh has recently launched a new project called iFlix, an online platform which gives people access to movies and series from across the world.



After Hours starring Mikki Osei Berko airs every Friday 9 pm on Tv3.