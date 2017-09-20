Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Awarded Best Actress

Related Stories Highly rated Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has been awarded ‘Best actress award’ by the Nollywood Travel Film Festival in Toronto, for her role in the movie, ‘Alter Ego.’



Omotola who is popularly called, ‘Omosexy’ announced this tit bit on her Instagram page on Monday.



She proudly displayed her awards certificate and exclaimed, “Wow! Thank you @nollywoodtravelfestival. It’s Our first Award Fam…#Godisdoingit.



“The 2017 Nollywood Travel Film Festival awards for Best actress goes to @realomosexy for the movie #Alterego #alteregothemovie, this is just the beginning of greater things. More awards coming.”



The movie which was produced by Moses Inwang screened alongside 11 other films in the just concluded Nollywood Travel Film Festival held in Toronto.



In the movie which treats Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the actress played the lead role of ‘Ada’, a successful law attorney who has an unrelenting passion for prosecuting sex offenders.



Omotola has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of copies. She has also received high-profile awards and also launched a music career. She is the first African celebrity to receive over 1 million likes on her Facebook page.