Zynnell Zuh Is Relumins Envoy

Actress Zynnell Zuh has added a feather in her cap as she has been announced the new face of Relumins skin care range by a US-based pharmaceutical company, Relumins.



The two-year contract includes the actress and producer endorsing and marketing Relumins’ skin care products in Ghana and beyond.



The beautiful actress, who was recently adjudged Ghana’s most stylish movie star of the year twice in roll at the Glitz Style Award, becomes the first Ghanaian entertainment figure to get an endorsement deal with Relumins, and she appears very much happy about it.



“I’m proud and super super excited to announce myself as the face of Relumins skincare range,” she said Tuesday morning when she announced the deal on Instagram.



Relumins which is based in central New Jersey, North America, is described as a leading edge research and manufacturing company of natural skin care, life-long beauty and safe weight loss products. Products ingredients are sourced from natural botanicals, 100 percent free of hydroquinone and heavy metals. Not tested on animals. No hidden ingredients. Relumins is committed to formulating the world’s finest products with the highest quality ingredients and most natural effects.



Its product range includes an advanced whitening weightless facial cream and other anti-aging lotions.