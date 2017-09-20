Afia Schwarzenegger Spotted In Court

Related Stories Popular actress, Afia Schwarzegger, was Wednesday spotted at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court complex for the case in which her husband has been charged for circulating a nude video involving her and another man in bed.



The actress cum comedienne known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa was seen moving from one courtroom to another in search of the exact court that will adjudicate on the matter.



But the case apparently could not be heard because the prosecution did not receive the full details pertaining to the case.



A source close to the case, however, informed Graphic Online that there is a likelihood that hearing will commence at the circuit court that has jurisdiction over domestic violence and gender based crimes on Monday, September 25, 2017.



The husband of the actress, Lawrence Abrokwa, is expected to appear before the court and answer charges of assault, threat of harm and publication of obscene material.



Out of court settlement?



Abrokwa was arrested by the Achimota Police Command on September 8, 2017. After initial interrogations in the presence of his lawyer, Mr Maurice Ampaw, he was granted bail.



The case was expected to end up in court on September 11, 2017 but that did not happen leaving the hundreds of journalists that thronged the court premises disappointed.



It is unclear why the case has finally ended up in court after Abrokwa was reported to have initiated plans to settle the matter out of court amicably.



Earlier reports suggested Abrokwa's legal team were making frantic attempts to settle the matter out of court.



They are, therefore, said to have petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID) and the Attorney General’s Department (AG) to take a second look at the matter and possibly consider an out–of–court settlement.



Video



In the video, Abrokwa is said to have entered the room with a substance he claim was acid, threatening to pour it on his wife and her partner.



Both stood up in shock with the man trying to cover his nakedness with a blanket.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who was spotted in a headscarf and clothed in a white towel, was also seen trying to shield her nakedness from the camera.



The husband is heard reprimanding his wife for infidelity, while she is heard screaming and wailing uncontrollably.



