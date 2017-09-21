Bulldog Discharged

Related Stories An Accra Central District Court has summoned a state attorney in connection with the case involving the Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment, Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog.



The court wants him to come and explain some “codified” portions of the Attorney General’s advice which directed that the accused person be discharged.



Bulldog has been put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a music producer in May 2014.



Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the prosecutor, told the court that the AG had advised that Bulldog be discharged to enable further investigations into the matter.



He said the advice has subsequently been directed to the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu could, however, not disclose the content of the AG’s advice since it was “codified”.



He said the Attorney General and the Director of CID had a conference regarding the case but the content of that communication is privileged under the Section 100 of the Evidence Act and can therefore not be filed in court.



The counsel for Bulldog, Jerry Avenorgbor, prayed the court to discharge and acquit his client since the prosecution could not reveal anything linking his client to the crime he is being accused of.



He lamented that his client had been coming to court over the last three and half years and the police cannot hide under the pretext that investigations are ongoing.



The court, presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku, asked the court’s registry to summon state prosecutor Richard Gyambibi, who wrote the advice, to explain its content.



The case has been adjourned to October 12, 2017.



Bulldog, 36, is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the death of Fennec Okeyre.



He was picked up in 2014 at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Fennec Okyere’s death.