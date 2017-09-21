Ghanaians Unfair To Lil Win — Manager

Related Stories Management of Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win says Ghanaians have not been fair to him over the controversy surrounding his latest single, Corner Corner.



Abdul Zach Amissah, who speaks for Lil Win, says Ghanaians have pronounced judgement on the Ladder hitmaker without even hearing his side of the matter.



Lil Win has since last week received constant bashing on social media following accusations by Agona Swedru based artiste, Patapaa, that he was trying to take his shine. Patapaa’s single, One Corner and its accompanying video is currently getting a lot of buzz everywhere.



However, Abdul says, “It’s very disheartening to hear people lambast you for something you aren’t guilty of. Lil Win’s objective was to give a young artiste the platform to grow his brand but unfortunately, his good intent has been misinterpreted.”



The saga began last week when Patapaa accused Lil Win of undermining him. According to him, Lil Win and his manager approached him for a collaboration after his song came out. However, the terms the actor’s camp proposed were not favourable to his management so they turned down the offer.



Patapaa claimed Lil Win threatened to release a similar song which would bring down his One Corner. “Lil Win called me and was angry I did not follow the orders of his manager who had asked me to send a demo of the song to their sound engineer. I was really surprised when his manager called again saying Lil Win recorded the song before me. I was wondering how that could happen when One Corner was all over the place,” he said.



However, Amissah tells Showbiz a different story. According to him, they were rather approached by one Nana Yaw to help his artiste who happens to be Patapaa when they went to Adom FM to promote Lil Win’s song.



Patapaa later contacted him (Amissah). Their aim at the time was to do a collaboration on One Corner remix.



However, one of Patapaa’s managers called Godfred, said that was not possible since he had been nominated for an awards scheme in the Central Region and joint ownership of the song could deny him a chance to win the award.



He rather suggested a remix on which Lil Win will feature but that was also rejected.



Since they couldn’t come to any conclution, both sides agreed to discuss the issues with their respective teams.



“Before we could conclude on the matter, Patapaa ran to the media to accuse Lil Win of using his popularity to steal his song. This is where I think Ghanaians have been unfair to Lil Win. They were quick to condemn him without knowing the details. Who can steal a song that is already in the public domain? It’s unfortunate things turned out this way but it’s a great lesson,” he added.