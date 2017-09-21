No Turning Back From NPP - Lucky Mensah

Lucky Mensah Related Stories Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, says he has no regrets throwing his support behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and will not ditch the party no matter what happens.



For him, the NPP has in the short time it’s been in office proven to be a serious party determined to better the lives of Ghanaians and he cannot help but support a path of progress.



“I have faith in Nana Addo that he can move Ghana forward and that’s why I won’t leave the NPP. They have started fulfilling their promises. We can attest that ‘dumsor’ is no longer an issue and despite the pessimism of critics, Nana Addo has implemented the Free SHS. Ghana’s progress is my major concern and I believe the NPP can deliver,” he said.



Currently, a video of Lucky singing with actress Adwoa Pee is circulating on social media. In the Twi song, Lucky’s lyrics run to something like ‘the old man has come to do what the young man couldn’t do.’



As usual, he tells Showbiz he has received a number of calls about the video as all kinds of assumptions are being made. Some believe it is targeted at the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.



But Lucky explains that the song is echoing what usually happens around us when people take on certain responsibilities and there is skepticism as to whether they can do it but they eventually deliver.



“It’s actually my new single, Yen Ye Wo Den Nie which I recorded about a month ago. It’s not even out yet. It’s not really directed at anyone but who the cap fits let them wear it as the saying goes, he said.



“We all saw how the NDC performed in its eight years in power. If you ask me, I will tell you the song is more for President Akufo Addo than for the NDC. It is for Nana Addo’s achievements and fulfilling his promises especially the Free SHS. I believed he could do it and he has done it.”



Lucky is convinced that Yen Ye Wo Den Nie will be a hit judging from the feedback he has received so far. He has already shot a video for the song and hopes to release it for his fans pleasure.



Political songs have been a big part of Lucky Mensah’s narrative. The man who brought us hit songs like Aduu Sumo Akwadu, Come Back To Me, Wo Te Akoma and Bottom of My Heart has since 2008 been very involved in politics composing songs for the two major parties.



After declaring his support for the NDC in the 2008 and 2012 elections, he composed Come Back to NDC and Atta Beye Ama Mo in 2011 for the late President, John Atta Mills.



However, that relationship soon turned sour with the musician publicly criticising the party for its poor performance. He was also unhappy with how he had been treated after risking his career for the NDC. Nkratuo and Esi Araba were born out of his frustration.



In announcing his switch to the NPP in 2016, he composed a song Yere Se Sa Mu which he presented to then flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo.



After years of being on the receiving end of bad press about being a ‘stomach’ musician, Lucky who says he does not have a membership card of any party, tells Showbiz he does not really care what will be said about his latest offering.



“Ghanaians like to talk a lot so I am not bothered. If I was in this for money, then I should have stayed with the NDC because that’s where the money was during the 2016 elections.



“ Look, I have travelled widely and I have seen how developed those countries are, that’s how I want Ghana to be and I know the NPP is the party that can do this for us.”