The Three C’s Iceberg Slim Found In Juliet Ibrahim

Related Stories Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim, was recently courted by the media when Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, revealed that it is the rapper that holds the key to her heart.



In a recent chat with Vanguardngr, when asked what he looks out for in a woman, he said: “I’ve found what I’ve been looking for, in the woman that I have. The 3 C’s…Character, Charm, and Charisma.”



The affair went public a few weeks ago when Iceberg Slim had his birthday and also the Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, marked their first anniversary as boyfriend/girlfriend.



She posted on Instagram, “A Joyous Birthday to the One that has taught me how to Love unconditionally and so effortlessly… I wish you God’s blessings in abundance, prosperity, long life, good health, everything positive life has in store for you, success in all your endeavours and above all; I pray for God’s protection as we embark on this journey together… Happy one year anniversary to us as well’ she wrote in one of her posts.”



The lovebirds vacationed at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington and flooded social media with cute loved up photos of their latest matching tattoos, photos of Iceberg grabbing Juliet’s buttocks and many more.



They were out last week wearing LOVE T-shirts and holding on to each other.



Hope and pray this turns out well for the pretty actress