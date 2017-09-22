I Got UK Visa With Fake Documents - Jagger Pee

Related Stories Veteran actor, Jagger Pee has disclosed that he once applied for a UK visa with fake documents and he was granted that visa.



The actor said, he was compelled to use the fake documents, including invitation letter and bank statements, after several failed attempts to get a visa from the British High Commission.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM with Amanda Jissih, Jagger Pee, born Abeiku Nyame, said even his father, who worked with the UK Immigration then, could help get him a visa.



He said he was shocked when he was given a six-month visa to live in the UK in 2001.



“It was illegal but God permitted,” he said. Interestingly, although he was given a six-month visa, the actor revealed further that he stayed in the UK for five years.



Before he was deported for overstaying his visit, Jagger Pee said he did several menial jobs, including working in factories to make ends meet. He told Amanda that he had to seek greener pastures in the UK because life was simply difficult for him.



According to him, if he had gotten a job that would have at least paid him GHc50, he wouldn’t have left for the UK.



He noted that acting in Ghana did not pay because “Majority of the people don’t understand what we do.” This made life difficult for him.



Jagger Pee and Geeman



In 1995, musician Nana Akwasi Agyemang, popularly known as Geeman, shot and killed a taxi driver at Dome in Accra – following an argument over payment of taxi fare.



The taxi driver had been hired by Nadia, a female friend of Gemann from Odorkor to Geeman’s home in Dome. According to Nadia, the fare agreed upon was 3,000 cedis (now 3 pesewas) while the taxi driver said it was 4,000 cedis (now 4 pesewas).



Gemann accused the Taxi Driver of overcharging an actress who was visiting him for a movie project. He refused to pay the driver the amount the latter charged and that led to a misunderstanding between them.



The driver came back later and collected a patch of sand from a spot where Gemann was previous standing, supposedly for black magic purposes. Gemann got offended, ran into his room and brought out a pistol and shot the taxi driver – after giving a warning shot.



Jagger Pee, a close pal to Geeman, was alleged to have hassled the taxi driver and was holding him before the shooting. After police investigations and court trial, Jaggar Pee was convicted for abetment of crime and was given a life sentence and Gemann sentenced to death for murder.



In November 1998, the Court of Appeal unanimously reduced the life imprisonment imposed on Jagger Pee to two years imprisonment but confirmed the death peanlty imposed in Geeman for murder.



The court, after hearing Jagger Pee’s appeal against his conviction, substituted the charge of abetment for assault and a sentence of two years in hard labour with effect from May 15, 1996, the day of his conviction.