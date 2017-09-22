Tupac Could Still Be Alive – Suge Knight

Suge Knight Related Stories “I don’t see how he could have died… we were laughing and joking in the hospital,” Suge Knight weighs in on Tupac Shakur conspiracy as he claims rapper could still be alive.



He witnessed Tupac Shakur’s brutal murder in a drive-by shooting in 1996 and more than two decades after the murder that shocked the world, Suge Knight has spoken on the popular Tupac conspiracy theory, saying he believes the ‘All Eyez On Me’ hitmaker could still be alive.



The record producer and co-founder of Death Row Records, 52, made the sensational claims as he spoke to Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien from jail for the Fox special Who shot Biggie and Tupac?



In the clip obtained by TMZ, Suge said questions over Tupac’s sudden deterioration in hospital made him wonder whether he could still be alive. He said, ‘When Pac died… if he really did, you know.



Speculation has been rife over the years that Tupac had faked his own death with several photos emerging purporting to show the star alive and well. Suge was caught in the crossfire when Tupac was gunned down in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, aged 25.



The pair, who had earlier attended the Bruce Seldonvs Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand, were stopped at a red light when a ‘bow-tied’ assassin opened fire.



Tupac was shot four times, twice in the chest, once in the arm and once in the thigh.



He died from his wounds six days later from respiratory failure that led to cardiac arrest and his killer was never identified.



Suge is currently awaiting trial on murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly running his truck into two men at a burger stand, as well as facing charges for criminal threats made against Straight Outta Compton director F.Gary Gray and robbery.



Back in April, he claimed that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr killed Tupac Shakur, and insisted he was the real target of the 1996 drive-by.



Notorious BIG, a former friend of Tupac’s, who became involved in a high-profile feud after they fell out, also emerged as a chief suspect in the shooting’s aftermath. In 1995, Tupac claimed that Biggie knew of a planned robbery that had resulted in Tupac being shot and losing valuable jewelry.



Tupac then signed to the West Coast’s Death Row records, which was run by feared Compton boss Suge and was in direct competition with Biggie’s own Bad Boy records, based in Manhattan.



