“Ghana Music Industry Is A Fable” - Rapper

2017 VGMA's "Best Rapper of the Year" award-winner, M.anifest has stated that Ghana music industry is 'a fable'.



The rapper, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, made this statement in rapper Ayat’s latest record titled “Kudi” (Money).



In the Trap record, the “god MC” hitmaker tackled one of the biggest issues facing the industry, which is, lack of record labels and investors. As a result, artistes spend their savings on music videos, studio sessions, brand and so on.



“I invest in my body to be somebody, pray to Allah that it works/We pay for videos, we pay for studio, blowing our savings, oh it hurts/No record labels, we are the label/A bunch of workhorses we no get stable,” M.anifest spits.

He further stressed on another big issue in the industry which has to do with royalty collection. “Forget your loyalties, pay me my royalties.”



He finally dropped the bomb: “Ghana music industry is a fable”.