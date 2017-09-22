Chika Ike Without Make Up (PHOTO)

Related Stories Nollywood actress Chika Ike has shown her fans that she does not depend on paints and brushes to look beautiful.



The gorgeous actress and Harvard student who is quite popular on Instagram for slaying back to back both with her outfit and face made this clear when she posted a photo of her bare face on Instagram.









Source: Nigeriafilms.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.