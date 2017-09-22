"I Will Blast Anyone Who Insults Me" - Kumawood Actor

Related Stories Popular Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko has warned anyone who dares rain insults on him.



The actor was defending fellow actor Lil Win in the never-ending "One Corner" saga when he made that statement.



According to him, there's nothing wrong with Lil Win's action and that Patapaa rather needs the former's support at the moment.



"Patapaa is an up and coming musician so it's necessary to associate himself with those at the top. There's no way Lil Win wants to 'kill' the boy. What if Lil Win rejects him in the future when he's in need? The insults are bad. Bishop says so," he said in a video shared on Lil Win's Instagram page.



He warned that no one should dare insult him over his statement. "If you insult me, I will blast you. You can't have anything negative to say about me. If you insult me, I will release missile."



He further warned fellow Kumawood actors who are inciting fans to rain insults on Lil Win.



"What's wrong if Lil Win invites you for a collaboration? If you can't collaborate, why insults? Let Lil Win's name rest. Those Kumawood actors inciting fans to jab Lil Win should stop."



He concluded by saying no Ghanaian hit song can last for more than 3 months.



"No (Ghanaian) song has reigned for 3 months. Very soon, the song will expire."