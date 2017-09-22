I Was Never A Cleaner Or Errand Girl... - Actress

Tonto Dikeh Related Stories Nollywood star actress, Tonto Dikeh has denied being an errand girl and a cleaner at popular Alaba market in Lagos State.



The actress came out to defend herself, after claims byonline news mag that she used to work as a cleaner and an errand girl before rising to stardom.



In a private chat with Cool FM’s senior broadcaster, Freeze, the actress revealed she has never lived in Lagos before stardom.



According to her, it was stardom that brought her to Lagos.



She said, “False story oo. This came out from a fake account, the same account that claimed Don Jazzy disvirgined their mother lol. I never lived in Lagos before stardom. Infact, stardom brought me to Lagos!! Too many unconfirmed stories.”