A-Plus Ties The Knot With Akosua Vee (PHOTOS)

Controversial Ghanaian musician Kwame Asare Obeng alias A-Plus on Saturday tied the knot with fashion blogger and stylist, Violet N.A. Bannerman alias Akosua Vee at a star-studded ceremony.



The two held their traditional marriage ceremony earlier this year, and followed it up with their white wedding today (September 23, 2017) at the His Majesty’s Court hotel in Accra.



Below are some pictures









