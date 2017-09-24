PHOTOS: When The Fashionista ‘Fails’ At Her Own Wedding; The Case Of Akosua Vee’s Wedding Dress

Related Stories Violet N.A Bannerman, popularly known as Akosua Vee has finally walked down the aisle with her husband Kwame A Plus.



Akosua Vee is noted for her sense of fashion and beauty as she has successfully styled many celebrities for red carpets over the years including Nana Ama McBrown, GMB contestants, Kafui Danku, Bibi Bright among others.



Tagged as celebrity stylist and fashion blogger, many people were interested in how she would be styled as a bride.



Photo's of her gown after the beautiful event has however attracted lots of comments from the public. The dress appeared slightly 'big' for her body size. For a designer of her calibre, questions are arising as to what went into the design of the gown in the first place.



The material of the gown has been another subject of talk for critics.



Others however have linked the style and size of the outfit to the fact that she might have perhaps been trying to conceal her pregnancy as had been rumored weeks ago. Could it be she is really pregnant reason for the size of her dress?





The wedding was held at His Majesty’s Court in Accra and was well attended by celebrities and politicians.



The couple held their traditional wedding earlier this year in a colourful star-studded ceremony.