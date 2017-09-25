Bola Ray Tries To Use Launch Of His Book To Reconcile His Mum & Dad

Related Stories Popular radio presenter and CEO of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network, Nathan Anokye Adisi (alias Bola Ray) launched his much-talked about biography, ‘It Is Possible’; and inspired by the anything is possible theme of the book, Bola Ray wished it could be possible to reunite his separated parents.



When he introduced his mother, Mrs Gladys Adisi he went on to say that the only thing that could make him happier than he was is to see his mother and father back together. His plea for his mother to forgive his father and take him back had guests at the launch applauding and wondering if ‘It was possible’.



Compered by veteran broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, the well-attended book launch at the Labadi Beach Hotel kicked off with a prayer from motivational speaker/ preacher Rev. Albert Ocran. Respected traditional ruler and academic Nana Kwabena Nketia V was the chairman for the event.



Authored by journalist Obed Boafo, the book details the media Bola Ray’s life over four decades, as well as his journey to becoming one of the country’s foremost business persons. It was written over 2 years.



Ex -president John Dramani Mahama, JOSPONG Group CEO Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and UniBank CEO Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II are among the first to secure copies of media mogul Bola Ray’s biography “It Is Possible”.



Dr. Duffour purchased the book for a whopping GHC 100,000 while ex-president Mahama is said to have secured his copy for an undisclosed amount. The JOSPONG boss also bought his for GHC 50, 000. Other early birds include William Asiedu (Managing Editor – Daily Heritage), and Mr. Ofori Boateng.



Reggae/ Afrobeats singer Eboo, Stonebwoy, and Bronya duo Wutah have all performed at the ongoing event.



Copies of the book can be secured via bolaray.com