Celebrities Must Give It A Second Thought Before Getting Married - Maame Dokono

Related Stories It’s analogous to the fact that most female celebrities in Ghana today have had troubles in their relationships leading to a collapse in their marriages.



However, a renowned Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono has advised female celebrities saying, they should not get into marriage in the first place if they cannot respect their husbands.



Speaking on Abusua Fm this weekend, she said, “If you think you are a star so you can go around with different men just as you like then do not marry in the first place”.



She added that celebrities must give it a second thought before going into any kind of relationship. Explaining further, Maame Dokono counseled that, women should understand that, their husbands are always the first priority to them before any other thing.



She therefore stated that celebrities should take full responsibility at home to keep a good family relationship. According to her, female celebrities can sometimes take their husbands with them to work for them to understand them the more.



“Be patient, be humble and stop being arrogant because of the little money you have. If you think you can’t do all these, then why don’t you stay alone? She quizzed.



She however did not leave men who have the interest in female celebrities out, appealing to such men to try to understand what their wives do.