Woman Goes Topless During Rapper's Performance In Ho

Related Stories Ghanaian music star, Kwaw Kese found himself speechless when a female fan at an event in Ho in the Volta Region went topless in order to show her love for the artiste.



The female fan, however, was clothed with a brassiere which concealed her chest.



Abodam, as he is popularly known, gave the attendees of the Ho event one electrifying performance as he performed his music back to back for forty-five minutes.



Other artistes who shared the same stage included Hecta, Remy J, Lega, Kasare, Keeny Ice, Enamily, and Tina.















Source: Pulse Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.