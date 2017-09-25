Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband Granted GH¢20,000 Bail

Related Stories Husband of Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwa was Monday granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.



All the sureties according to the court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, must be gainfully employed.



The court also ordered all the parties involved in the case not to indulge in anything that would prejudice the case.



Counsel for Abrokwa, Mr Maurice Ampaw, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail with the explanation that Abrokwa would not interfere with investigations.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, informed the court that the substance that Abrokwa used to allegedly threaten Afia Schwarzenegger was water and not acid.



Abrokwa has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, threat of harm, assault and publication of obscene material



Hearing continues on October 11, 2017