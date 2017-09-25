Ghanaian And Nigerian Celebrities Who Fly Private Jets

Related Stories Owning and flying in private jet is the prerogative of the rich and famous in society most often celebrities and business gurus.



Gone are the days when flying private jet was the privilege of European and American celebrities. Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have joined the fun.



Compare to flying commercial, business or even first class, flying exclusively on a private jet is incomparable and it’s every celebrities dream.



Ghpage.com presents you with known Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities who at one time or occasionally fly Private Jet. Some even own a private jet.



Don Jazzy



Don Jazzy is the Nigerian version of Ghana's Hammer, except better and far richer. Born Micheal Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is one of the most popular Nigerian record producers. He is also a singer, songwriter, and a businessman.



He is the CEO of Marvins and the co-founder of the record label Mo’ Hits Record far back in 20004. Most of the Nigerian celebrated artists passed through Don Jazzy and he is rich for it.



Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari is a celebrated Ghanaian footballer. He is counted among the richest and one of the best midfielders that have ever come from Ghanaian football. He currently plays for Pescara football club in Italy.



Menaye Donkor (Muntari) is the wife of Sulley and she is a former beauty queen. She is now into fashion, modeling and beauty pageants.



Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale is the greatest artist currently in Ghana and he is famous all over the world for his hit songs. He has equally several international awards for his contribution to the Ghana and Africa Music Industry.



Shatta Wale is also an entrepreneur who has invest in several companies and business in Ghana including Real Estates, Gold dealings. He is also own a liquor Business in Ghana. He is undoubtedly one of the richest musicians in Ghana if not the richest.



Davido



Currently, the Nigerian music industry is dominated by Davido and a few other artists. Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido has released hit songs including “Dami Duro”, “If” and his current trending song “Fall”.



Samuel Eto’o



Samuel Eto’o Fills the Cameroonian footballer has made his mark on professional football all over the world. He is among the best Footballers who have emerged from Africa. He currently plays for Turkish club Antalyaspor



Besides being a successful sportsman, Samuel Eto’0 Fills also own several businesses including a telecommunication company in Cameroon. He is super rich.



Wizkid Starboy



Wizkid is just like Davido is one of the most celebrated artists in the oil-rich Nigeria. He is one of the most famous artists in Nigeria with a huge number of followers.



Although Wizkid wasn’t born into a wealthy family like his arch-rival Davido, he is now one of the richest musicians in Nigeria.



Majid Michel



Majid Michel is one of the most talented and most versatile actors in Ghana. The actor who is now a pastor is counted among the richest actors in Africa.



Unlike his other colleagues who flaunt their wealth, Pastor Majid Michel loves to live the humble life free from prying eyes.



P-square



Peter and Paul make up the music group P-Square. They are the richest and most popular musicians in Africa. Although their camp has been quiet for some time now due to internal quarrels between the two brothers, Peter and Paul.



Although their quarrels were resolved about a year ago, it is being reported there is fire on the mountain once more. It’s been alleged this duo own a Private Jet



Yemi Alade



Yemi Alade is one of the very few female musicians in Nigeria who are very popular not in Nigeria but also all over Africa.



Yemi Alade is equally rich and can rub her shoulders with any Nigerian artist any day. She also has a huge number of followers.



So these are some of the Ghanaian and Nigerian who loves to Fly Private Jet. Are there any Ghpage.com missed? Tell us in the comment section