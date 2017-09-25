VIDEO: Mikki Osei Berko And Stepanie Benson Join 'One Corner' Dance Craze

Mikki Osei Berko And Stepanie Benson Related Stories "One Corner", a fast-tempo Afrobeats jam performed by Sweduru based musician Patapaa Amisty, is gradually 'catching fire' as hundreds of Ghanaians including some popular figures join the viral dance that came with it.



TV presenter Mikki Osei Berko and hot musician Stepanie Benson were not left out of the viral dance.



The two took to the dance floor last Friday on "After Hours" show to display their "One Corner" dance moves.

Stepanie Benson was seen twerking throughout the short video while Mikki Osei Berko hide in his hair to do the dance.



Watch their "One Corner" dance below and tell us what you think.











Source: pulse Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.