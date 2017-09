file Related Stories He’s usually seen prophesying doom for marriages but for once George Lutterodt looks happy that a couple are tying the knot.



The controversial counsellor was present at the nuptials of A Plus and Akosua Vee over the weekend, and was one of those who set the dancefloor ablaze.



Turns out he can’t dance worth a damn, he just knows how to run his mouth.



We hope six months from now he won’t come and be shouting that A Plus and Akosua Vee’s marriage would collapse.



