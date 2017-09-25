Actress Omotola Leaves Daughter Behind After A Crocodile Charges At Them - VIDEO

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, her first daughter Mimi and stylist Dare went to a park in Ibadan yesterday. During their visit, they stopped over to hang out with one of the crocodiles but when the animal charged at them, they all took to their heels and Omotola left her daugther behind.

VIDEO

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZejGY4H_Q4/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">So to this happened today! Went to a park in #ibadan and while seeing the crocodile , it suddenly turned in our direction! Dear daughter... I can't forget you now? 😂😂😂 play to see my life 🙆🙈😂 @miiimiii_e @hafolabidare #shadowparties #icantcomankiimysef #agodigardens #tourism</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (@realomosexy) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-09-25T20:25:01+00:00">Sep 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>