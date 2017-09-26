Judaism Is More Sensible Than Christianity - Mzbel

Related Stories Afro-pop singer, Nana Akua Amoah Belinda, known in the showbiz circles as Mzbel insists Judaism makes more sense to her than Christianity.



The "16 Years" denounced Christianity a few months ago describing their doctrines as idol-worshipping because its members kneel and pray to a picture they believe represents Jesus Christ, the Son of God.



Mzbel stated in an interview that “I don’t believe that Jesus Christ is God, I don’t believe that you have to pray through Jesus Christ. I don’t believe all those stories about Jesus Christ but I believe in God."



Defending her reason for quiting Christianity on "Celebrity Fanzone" show last Saturday, Mzbel said “Because Judaism makes more sense to me so that is basically it. I have been Hari Krishna before, and then I moved to Christianity and now I am at Judaism, who knows where I will be tomorrow…”



Mzbel also used the occasion to clarify the relationship between her and former friend Caroline Sampson maintaining that she is not ready to forgive Caroline until she comes out clean.



“No, and I don’t think I will ever be nice… It’s hard. The answer is no. I can’t help it. It hurts. Until she comes out to say that she lied, then I can let go but otherwise it is just too heavy for me,”Mzbel responded when asked whether she has made up with her former friend.