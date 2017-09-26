Delta Force Members Were Not Arrested, Why Appiah Stadium? - Asks Mzbel

Related Stories Isn't it a wonder that members of the Delta Force who unleashed mayhem on appointees and also distrusted a court hearing which led to all the accused persons on trial escaping, were not transferred to Accra? Neither were they invited by National Security. Appiah Stadium repeats what wikileaks has said about the president and all hell has broken loose.

Ghana is an autocratic state without a shadow of doubt.... Source: mzbel/facebook Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.