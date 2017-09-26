“The One Corner Dance Is Foolishness”- KKD  

Related Stories You Are Mimicking My Sickness With That Swag – KKD

KKD Opens Up On Rape Case (VIDEO)

KKD Disappointed In Ghanaians

I Dont Drink, Smoke; Distracted By Beautiful Things - KKD

I Am Still Sexually Active - KKD Renowned Broadcaster cum Communications Consultant, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD has shared his candid opinion on the trending one corner dance.



KKD, who was speaking on Neat FM’s “Entertainment Ghana”, expressed disgust at how Ghanaians, especially well respected people in society, have also jumped onto the one corner dance bandwagon by shamefully sharing it on social media as well.



Mr. Darkwah believes it is nigh time more positive things about Ghanaians is projected to the rest of the world than this proclivity to indulge in acts that rather make a mockery of the country.



“It is bad when the name of Ghana is dragged into something like this. A lot of educative things have come up in Ghana; a lot of brilliant personalities have visited us here. So let us also project those positive things too about our country. There are a lot of things in the world; there is good and there is bad, some are true some are lies.



The one corner dance, I think we should ask all those happily dancing, the reason why they danced to the beat of the song. Is the person just excited, or the person is using it to provoke or tease someone? What exactly is the reason why they engage in this 'one corner dance'? He asked.



The song, which is known to have been produced by Patapaa, has slowly become a national sensation and has come to be associated with a vigorous dance, which requires one to locate a secluded part of the environment and rigorously shake his or her body. Many celebrities including Shatta Wale, Emelia Brobbey and Akyere Bruwaa have in their own way endorsed the song and have joined in on the dance frenzy.



But His Royal Blackness, as KKD is affectionately called, minced no words in describing the popular ‘one corner’ dance as foolish.



“For me I think it is foolishness! Certain things happen and nobody is able to speak frankly about it. Tell you what, my sibling of mine will dance to this, and even if any of my family members decide to do this one corner dance, their father or their mother will call and ask are you foolish or you are mad?”.



When host Kwasi Aboagye asked why he thinks it is foolishness, KKD said, “If it is not foolishness then what is it? If people shake their buttocks and roll on the floor and share on social media and it is not foolishness, then what is it? It is either madness or sickness. I think sometimes we should be bold enough to say things just the way they are. I am not saying this out of anger, jealousy or with any hard feelings but I insist it is foolishness”.



Prior to KKD’s comments Ghanaian born UK based Gospel Singer Sonnie Badu also expressed his worries about how the one corner dance is slowly getting out of hand in a lengthy Facebook live session.



Watch a compilation of the trending one corner dance:

