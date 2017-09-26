Forgive My ‘Husband’ And Pray For Him – Afia Schwarzenegger

Related Stories Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in showbiz circles as Afia Schwarzenegger is pleading with the general public to pardon her husband for allegedly accusing her of infidelity and leaking her nude video.



In a video posted on her instagram page on Saturday, she debunked every allegation made by the ex-hubby against her explaining that she has never cheated on any man she dated; not to talk of the husband.



”I ask everybody to forgive my ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah. Forgive him and pray for him, he needs it. I’ve never cheated on any man I’ve dated, I will never ever cheat on my husband, God is my witness, but let’s leave the truth to come out at its own time. For the meantime, I ask everybody to forgive and forget, to err is human to forgive is divine, whoever feels disappointed in me for the one-sided story; you forgive,” she said in the video.