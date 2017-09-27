‘I’ll Be On Radio Soon’ - Blakk Rasta

Related Stories Controversial and former host of Accra based Hitz FM, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta has revealed that he will be back on radio next month October.



The multiple award-winning Reggae musician affirmed his return on radio in an interview with Mikky Osei Berko in his new TV show aired on TV3 dubbed “After Hour”.



According to him, for the first time in an interview disclosed that next month October will be his return to radio.



“My return on the console will shake the country”, he said.



He added, “I will be on radio next month and the fire will be hotter than hell”.



It would be recalled that two years ago Blakk Rasta was hauled before the Privilege Committee of Parliament for accusing 80 percent of the lawmakers in the country of smoking marijuana.



But the “Obama” hit singer didn’t reveal the radio station he was going to work with .



