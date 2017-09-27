Ghanaian Men Are Lazy, Stingy But Good In Bed – Nollywood Actress

Related Stories Sexy actress, singer and beauty therapist, Chesan Nze, has opened up on in an interview with Potpourri declaring that she can never date a Ghanaian man.



According to her, “They are a very lazy lot,” she said.



As down-to-earth as she could be, Chesan, who is currently studying at Zenith College in Ghana opined that even though Nigerian men are not so romantic but dating a Ghanaian is out of the question for her.



She stated; “Ghanaian men are lazy, the only thing they do is sit at home, and the lady goes out to get the money to feed their sick ass.



They can’t spend their one kobo on women, they are only good in bed, based on what my friends told me, but not hardworking, I cannot date a Ghanaian,”