Related Stories Today is the birthday of one of Okyeame Kwame’s two children, daughter Sante Nsiah Apau.



OK, as the rapper is known, has a beautiful birthday message to his little girl, even though he’s not around. Okyeame Kwame is currently in Tamale for work, making his miss the birthday events.



Taking to Instagram, the rapper assured his daughter of his love despite his absence in an adorable message.



Happy birthday little Sante.

Last year work took me away from Your Birthday and it is repeating this year too.So sorry I cannot be There in Person but I am grateful for the many blessings You Bring to me .You know I love You the same no matter where I am or the Day I say it Whether your birth day or any regular day There are only 2 people in the world I love sooooo much That If they needed a heart I would gladly donate mine to and You are one of them .Daddy loves You wherever whenever however. let me be realistic about my wishes , I wish You Love ,Toys ,Cakes ,Toffees, Play grounds and less homework this week . Happy Birthday SupersSante @santegenius

A post shared by okyeame Kwame (@okyeamekwame) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:33am PDT