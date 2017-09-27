Wisa Files For No Case

Related Stories Defense lawyers for hiplife artiste Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa Greid, have finally filled their much waited submission of no case in respect of the trial.



Jerry Avenogbor, lawyer for the accused had in previous proceedings served notice that he would file for no case for his client.

He insists his client has no case to answer in respect of the matter before the court.



At today’s sitting the court head that the defense have filed for no case urging the court throw out the case of the prosecution led by Inspector Judith B. Asante.



Meanwhile, the publisher has gathered that the Attorney General headed by Gloria Akuffo is set to file a response to the no case application.



The relieving judge, Mrs. Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye has however adjourned hearing until October 20, 2017.



The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hit singer is standing trial for allegedly showing his manhood during a live performance on December 24, 2015 during the ‘December 2 Remember’ event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



A video of the artiste stripping and rubbing his manhood against his female dancer on stage was put on social media, compelling his management to apologise for what it described as the artiste’s “rash and irresponsible behaviour”.