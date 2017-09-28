No Sex In Three Years- Actress Reveals

Related Stories There are certain topics that are taboo among female celebrities in Ghana; boyfriends and sex.



Ask many female celebrities questions on these two topics and you are likely to get an ‘I don’t want to talk about it’ or ‘it’s private’ or some similar answer.



However, the opposite is the case for actress Ingrid Alabi who won’t shy away from revealing intimate details which is why she told Showbiz in a recent interview that she has not had sex in three years.



It sounds unbelievable especially in the kind of world we live in but Ingrid insists it is true.



The reason she gives is simple. She does not want to do it with the wrong man adding that most men these days are untrustworthy.



“I have now made a vow to have sex on my wedding night and until then, I won’t do anything with any man,” she said.



So how does she deal with those times when she gets the urge to do it. Ingrid tells Showbiz she takes a cold shower or eats ice cream to dull her feelings.



Currently single, the beautiful actress says she meets men regularly but she is careful. She said she is looking for a serious man who would treat her like a queen to give her heart to.



“Every lady wants to be treated like a queen and loved to the maximum and once I get such a responsible man, I would gladly accept and marry him,” she said.



For now, the 31-year old actress is focused on building her career and growing her other businesses.



Ingrid, who has had roles in a number of movies, came to attention when she stared in Prince’s Bride with John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah.



Her other movie credits include: Testing The Waters, Tears of Womanhood, Bachelors, Playboy and Iron Lady. She recently premiered her latest movie, Adam The Eve at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall and says she is grateful for the turn-out.