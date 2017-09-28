My Business Has Dipped – Mzbel

Related Stories Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has disclosed her business has dipped but is unsure if her political affiliation to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has anything to do with it.



Mzbel, who publicly campaigned for the defeated NDC in the 2016 elections, noted that there has been a paucity in the number of gigs, and soliciting for sponsorships has not yielded expected results this year.



Speaking on Class FM, the ‘16 Years’ hitmaker said: “I don’t know if my association with the NDC has affected me but the whole of this year, I have only done two gigs but it’s never like that.



“Last year by now I should have done 11 or 12 shows already, but this year it’s only two and I don’t know if it has anything to do with politics because nobody has told me that because you supported this party we are not calling you to perform…a lot of businesses have been turned down, sponsorships and stuffs but nobody actually said to me that we are doing this because you supported NDC.”



Mzbel stated that she does not want to believe she has been side-lined because of her affiliation with the NDC.



“I have a calendar of all the people that I play for in corporate Ghana and they have done all those gigs and I didn’t get to perform so I don’t know if this time around they want a change because there’s a change or they just decided to cut me off because of political reasons. But I don’t know,” she lamented.



Mzbel has released a new highlife song titled 'Fakye' which she is currently promoting.






