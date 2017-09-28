Akon Steps Out With One Of His Wives (Photos)

Related Stories Singer Akon and one of his wives pictured CDG airport in Roissy en France, France.This is Akon's latest wife. The singer, who practices polygamy, has other wives including Rosina Bruck, a performer, and Tomeka Thiam. He also has multiple girlfriends and has several kids.









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.