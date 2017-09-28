Prince David Osei Models At DC Fashion Week

Related Stories Actor Prince David Osei was among international models who walked the runway at the 2017 edition of Washington DC Fashion Week held in the USA last week.



He shared the runway with some renowned models from around the world in designs by Anjoreen Couture.



The DC Fashion Week, which is one of the world’s biggest fashion events, took place from September 21 to September 24 in Washington. It paraded amazing works by both emerging and established international designers.



The fashion week has, over the years, established Washington as the centre of international fashion and won awards, including 2016 Best of Washington Tourist Attraction.



The weekend’s event was described as successful. Among designs showcased were by Ellen London, Nandi, Steve Boi, Stanlion, James Bogg, SL Fashion, Yordi Designs, among others.



Prince David modeled for Anjoreen Couture during the International Couture Collections Show hosted at the Sphinx Club at Franklin Square on September 24.



