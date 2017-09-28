I Never Cheated On My Wife – Chris Attoh

Related Stories Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has disclosed he never cheated on his wife during their two-year marriage.



Asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, if he cheated on his wife leading to the collapse of their marriage, Chris said he had no reason to do that.



“I can gladly say that I never cheated on my wife …I didn’t find a reason to have cheated on my wife. I was occupied with so many things, work, production and all, and I have no reason to do that”.



After months of speculation and denials, Chris admitted that his marriage to Damilola Adegbite has crashed. The actor who married on February 14, 2015, made the revelation in an interview with Bellanaija.



Chris, despite his divorce, described his wife as a wonderful woman and an amazing mother.



“Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work”.









