25 Out of 50 Celebrities Unveiled As New Tourism Ambassadors

Related Stories The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, have unveiled tourism ambassadors to spearhead the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana”, campaign.



The campaign concept draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture, and way of life.



A source from the Ministry of Tourism who spoke to Peacefmonline.com revealed that, a total of 50 celebrities from diverse fields of endeavor have been listed for the campaign but only 25 out of the 50 have officially been unveiled.



“They are 50 in all but only 25 out of the 50 have officially signed and accepted to be part of the campaign”, the source told Peacefmonline.com.



The Ambassadors, who cut across different creative arts sectors including Musicians, Actors, Radio Presenters, Disc Jockeys (DJ) and Bloggers, are to promote tourism growth domestically and internationally to boost Ghana’s Ghana’s economic growth.



Ambassadors include SP Kofi Sarpong, D-Black, Nana Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Fancy Gadam, Agya Koo, Sena Degadu, Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Reggie N Bollie, Praye, Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Fancy Gadam, Van Vicker, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Bibi Bright, Paa John Dadson, Yvonne Nelson, Leo Mensah, Sherifa Gunu, Guru, Andy Dosty, Asabia Cropper, Wiyala, Sam Okyere, Abedi Ayew Pele, Cindy Thompson, among others.



Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, said the aim of the Tourism Ambassador programme, was to partner influential persons to help drive tourism growth in and outside the country.



She said the programme was to enhance, develop and deliver destination management objectives and potentially help position Ghana as a tourist destination of choice.



She said the ambassadors would, therefore, use their personalities and expertise to sell Ghana’s tourism potential to the world.



Reggie N Bollie told GNA in an interview that, the appointed U.K and Europe Tourism Ambassadors said, “We feel very humbled and privileged to represent Ghana and we will endeavor to raise the flag of Ghana high wherever we go.”



Meanwhile, Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged the government to promote tourism-related events and activities that would be maintained by the future generation.



The Okyehene said this when the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, together with officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry, and the tourism ambassadors called on him at his palace in Kyebi.



He said most continents have been able to develop their tourism potential, not based on what they have but with the idea and mentality to develop what they want to have.



“We have a lot of potentials and resources as a continent but we have failed to use our minds to develop them. This is the era of change and unless leadership is willing to hold on to the change, we would continue to be where we are.”



Okyehene Ofori Panin urged the ambassadors to forge to be the future ambassadors of tourism not because of fame, exposure and money but because they have something to hold on to help in the development of Ghana’s tourism potential.



Dr. Ziblim Barri Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the call was part of activities lined up for this year’s World Tourism Day celebration to be climaxed in Tamale.



He said the event couldn’t take place in Tamale without having the feel of what other parts of the country has to offer. It is an opportunity to take the ambassadors through the historic city of Kyebi to feel Ghana, he said.



He said their visit was symbolic, as the history of Ghana cannot be told without mentioning Kyebi, adding that it was also to demonstrate government’s appreciation to the good work of the Okyehene towards protecting the environment, hence promoting eco-tourism.



Dr. Iddi said the team’s visit was also for the Okyehene’s blessings towards a successful celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day.



The team later called on the Asantihene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi to introduce the ambassadors.



As part of the activities lined up for the celebration, there was a visit to the Kintampo Water Falls on Tuesday, September 26, and the World Tourism Day celebration and the Northern Region Tourism Investment Summit would be held on Wednesday, September 27.